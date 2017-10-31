Soybean harvest nears completion in South Dakota

Winter wheat planting has wrapped up in South Dakota, and the soybean harvest is nearing completion.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the soybean harvest is 96 percent done following a mostly dry week. About half of the sunflower and sorghum crops are harvested, and about one-third of the corn is in the bin.

The winter wheat crop is 91 percent emerged, with nearly half of the crop rated fair to good.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 50 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 49 percent short or very short.