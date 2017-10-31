Soybean harvest nears completion in South Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Soybean harvest nears completion in South Dakota

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Winter wheat planting has wrapped up in South Dakota, and the soybean harvest is nearing completion.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the soybean harvest is 96 percent done following a mostly dry week. About half of the sunflower and sorghum crops are harvested, and about one-third of the corn is in the bin.

The winter wheat crop is 91 percent emerged, with nearly half of the crop rated fair to good.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 50 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 49 percent short or very short.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.