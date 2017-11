MidAmerican Energy officials said the gas line was hit at 11:55 a.m. by a third-party contractor.



The contractor hit a steel line and two customers were impacted.



The exit ramp off northbound Interstate 29 is temporarily closed as crews work to shut off the gas.

Previous:

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted there is a gas leak in the 500 block of South Floyd.

They said there are road closures in the area.