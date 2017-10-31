Omaha police investigate accident where a car drove into a business

The Omaha Police Department tweeted a car drove into a Crane Coffee near 129th and Maple Streets Tuesday. Police said four employees are injured and the building is a total loss.
UPDATE on the personal injury crash where a car drove into Crane Coffee near 129th and Maple. https://t.co/PZV7eUL4BK— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 31, 2017
Read more information from NBC affiliate WOWT: http://www.wowt.com/content/news/Car-crashes-into-Crane-Coffee-454285143.html
