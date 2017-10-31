Omaha police investigate accident where a car drove into a busin - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Omaha police investigate accident where a car drove into a business

Courtesy: Omaha Police Department Courtesy: Omaha Police Department
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

The Omaha Police Department tweeted a car drove into a Crane Coffee near 129th and Maple Streets Tuesday. 

Police said four employees are injured and the building is a total loss. 

Read more information from NBC affiliate WOWT: http://www.wowt.com/content/news/Car-crashes-into-Crane-Coffee-454285143.html

