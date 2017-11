Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the Morningside neighborhood on South Nicolett Street Tuesday afternoon.



Authorities said the fire started in the bathroom.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials said no one was home when the fire started.



Sioux City Fire Rescue said the upstairs bathroom and attic sustained fire damage and the first floor sustained some water damage.



Authorities said the house will likely be red-tagged and the cause unknown at this time.