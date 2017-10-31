Huskers return home to face red-hot Northwestern

Nebraska broke a two-game losing streak, with a one-point win at Purdue last week. The Huskers are back home this week to play Northwestern. Nebraska is now 4-4 with four games to go. They need to win at least two more games to be bowl eligible.

Against Purdue, they rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter to win 25-24, getting the winning TD with :14 seconds left.

Northwestern comes to Lincoln with a three-game winning streak, and have won at Memorial Stadium in two of their last three trips.

"They're just so focused on the fundamentals and they're going to be a tough, hard-nosed, hustle defense so that's something we'll have to deal with," said quarterback Tanner Lee. "I think that's something we see week in and week out in the Big Ten is strong, hard-nosed, physical defenses like that so it will be another good challenge for us."

Nebraska and Northwestern also play at 2:30 Saturday on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers are favored by a point.