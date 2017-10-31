Hawkeyes try to slow high-powered Buckeye offense

Can a good defense stop a good offense? Iowa will find out Saturday when third-ranked Ohio State comes for a visit. The Hawks are 12th in the nation in scoring defense. The Buckeyes are second in scoring offense.

Iowa is giving up just 17 points per game. The problem is the Hawkeyes have lost twice when they've allowed just 17 points. Ohio State is averaging 46 points per game after coming from behind to beat Penn State last week, 39-38.

Iowa has won three of their last four games against top-five teams, at home.

"They just come out and they play super hard and they're super athletic to make some plays that other defenses might not be able to make," said quarterback Nate Stanley.

"At all their skill positions, they're very talented," said linebacker Ben Niemann. "This will probably be the best offensive line we've seen this year as well. They're a really good football team."

"That's a team that's a top five team, in Ohio State," said running back Akrum Wadley. "Like coach said, they'll run up the score on you if you ain't bringing it so we got to bring it."

That's a 2:30 game Saturday on ESPN. Iowa is a 16.5 point underdog.