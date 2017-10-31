A little Wednesday warming

It's been another cold afternoon with highs only going into the 30s despite a southwesterly wind blowing at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

A lot of clouds moved in today and a few flurries, or even light snow showers, are going to be possible in the southern parts of our area into the evening hours.

We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight and Wednesday with a little bit of warming taking place tomorrow with highs near 50 along with a slight chance of a mix in the morning then maybe a shower in the afternoon.

We'll try to get at least a little sunshine in here for Thursday with highs again around 50 degrees.

Friday cools down a bit leaving us in the 40s and a good 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

We'll warm up a little over the weekend as we could approach 50 on Saturday and we may get close to 60 by Sunday.

There will be a little bit of moisture moving through so we can't rule out a shower over the weekend with northern Siouxland being the most likely area to see that.

It does look like we'll cool right back down into the 40s for early next week.