Halloween weather could be much worse

While today's cold temperatures may not be what trick-or-treaters would choose, it could always be worse.

Do you remember Halloween 1991?

That's the Halloween where trick-or-treating was canceled in Sioux City due to a blizzard that roared through Siouxland.

That storm left Sioux City with about 11 inches of snow.

Estherville picked up 15 inches of snow.

And the snow just kept getting heavier as it moved to the north.

Duluth, MN reported over 36 inches of snow.

So hopefully everyone stayed warm this Halloween, but at least kids were able to go trick-or-treating if they so chose.