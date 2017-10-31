Students win national award for FFA projects - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Students win national award for FFA projects

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
EVERLY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Two students at one Siouxland school have received national recognition.

The Clay Central-Everly students presented their FFA projects in Indianapolis last week.

EmmaKay McClain won first place in the environmental and natural resources division.

Her project was on the effect of Roundup weed killer on butterflies.

Haley Berends received fourth place in the natural resource division.

She studied the benefits of using commercial versus natural fertilizers.

"It's helped me a lot with my communication skills and my leadership skills. The leadership skills come in handy a lot when you're doing something like this on your own." said McClain.

"It has helped me make so many new friends and it helps you through everything in life." said Berends.

School staff say they are hopeful that the success of these students pushes other students to study their passions.

"I think it is very applicable. We come from a small rural community. They each found something that was of interest to them and then we're able to apply that to a broader scope." said Dennis McClain, Clay Central-Everly Schools Superintendent.

