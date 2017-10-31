Faculty: USD students receive training in sexual assault prevention

Two University of South Dakota football players - Danny Rambo Jr. and Dale Williamson Jr.- are accused of 2nd-degree rape and attempted 2nd-degree rape.

But both men, as well as the entire student body on campus- have had training on sexual assault.

"Well, we do have a sexual assault prevention training every fall that everyone takes. Some students take it online but, in the case of athletic team they get in-person training," says Tena Haraldson, Director of Marketing and University Communications at the University of South Dakota

The school says both Rambo Jr, and Williamson Jr., who has been charged in the alleged incident, attended the training courses.

"It's more trying to educate these sometimes 17 or 18-year-olds just about how to behave in an adult world, how to take seriously other people's rights and, other people's limitations. And, as anything when you're educating, it's an ongoing process, it lasts all year long," says Haraldson.

In addition to the required sexual assault prevention training, there are places for students to go if they are a victim of sexual assault, or if they were the person who committed the act.

"Both parties are notified of counseling on campus, off campus as well as the title 9 officer, office and other resources in the community and on campus," says Dr. Kim Grieve, Vice President and Dean of Students at the University of South Dakota.

Before the alleged October 22nd sexual assault took place, USD was already working on more education for students.

It's something students will see more of in the future.

"Well, actually we've just received a grant from the department of justice, the women against violence office and so, we have been spending the whole year doing training with that particular office in order to be more intentional about our sexual assault prevention training and education," says Grieve.

The school does say it's very rare to have an incident like this current one.