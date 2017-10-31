NICU babies get dressed up for UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Halloween celebration

The Halloween spirit spread to the UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Tuesday morning.

The babies in the NICU were dressed up in tiny Halloween costumes to celebrate their first Halloween. Babies dressed up as tigers, dinosaurs, a mermaid, and many others. The parents, and nurses, alike, tell us they enjoy celebrating these "little" milestones, and love bringing a taste of home to the hospital. "Life up in the NICU is definitely a different world, and to do some things that are still normal, it's nice" Said Leah Hudelson, Mother of NICU baby.

It's not just the parents that are excited to celebrate. The NICU nurses also love being a part of the holiday. "It's just so much fun for us to celebrate babies milestone such as their first holidays and up in the NICU it is extra special because it can be an extra stressful time for parents, so we love being able to celebrate holidays," said Teresa Streeter, NICU Clinical Educator.

Employees also said they enjoyed the event because they could bring joy to the patients, and celebrate with their families.