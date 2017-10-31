Norfolk Avenue businesses await opening of bridge

10,000 vehicles used to drive across the East Norfolk Avenue Bridge every day.

Now that it's been under construction since late February, businesses in the area have noticed a dip in customers. "You know, that's going to affect our business. We have great customers that have seen us through the last seven months," Walker said. "We're looking forward to this getting back opened up again and being able to take off running."

HyVee East Store Director Gene Walker says they've seen fewer customers in their grocery store at the corner of 1st and Norfolk Avenue. But, the brunt of the impact was felt at their gas station and wine and spirits shop on the other side of the North Fork of the Elkhorn. "It was right at the end of the construction on that side of the bridge, so it caused a little mayhem over there," Walker said.

Walker said he has tried different promotions and area advertising to drum up business, including offering extra fuel saver points and half-priced fountain drinks at the gas station.

Despite the hardships this year, Walker thinks the completion of the entire bridge project will enhance his business. "It's kicking off a lot of downtown revitalization for the riverwalk and what goes along with that," Walker said. "I can only see good things happening for this project and those around it."

Walker said the city held meetings with the area businesses once a month to keep them informed.

The completion date for the bridge has not been announced, but the contract indicates it must be done by November 18th.