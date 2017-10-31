UPDATE: USD football players bond out of jail after arrest on rape charges

Two University of South Dakota football players, who are charged in an off-campus rape, have bonded out of jail.

20-year-old Danny Rambo, Junior, who's a junior defensive back, from Donalsonville, Georgia, is charged with 2nd-degree rape. 21-year-old Dale Williamson, Junior, who's a sophomore defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, is charged with attempted 2nd-degree rape.

Both are expected to be back in court on November 7th.

Court documents say the alleged rape happened off campus at an apartment located at 1112 Madison Street in Vermillion.

Documents say the victim, and couple of her friends, were invited to the residence to watch a movie. The court documents say that both Rambo Jr., and Williamson Jr., were roommates of the person the victim was visiting at the apartment. The victim's friends left the residence shortly before 10:30 that night. The documents say both Rambo Jr., and Williamson Jr., left the room, as well. Documents also say that both suspects allegedly re-entered the room after the victim was undressed without her knowledge. According to the documents Rambo Jr., admitted to sexual acts with the victim. Williamson denied involvement in the incident.

The university issued this statement Monday. President James Abbott said "this is a very troubling accusation, and University Police will assist the Vermillion investigation in any way possible. The university is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students."