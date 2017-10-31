NW Iowa farmers pitch in to help harvest field for friend

A group of local farmers spent their Halloween in the giving mood.



Their friend Merlyn Kriens had a health scare and had surgery Tuesday.



They came together and spent the holiday harvesting his field.



The farmers say it's something that has been done plenty of times before.



"This is something that Merlyn has participated in himself for other neighbors in need so it's just a little payback. This is what the core of our community is: people working together. If somebody's got a problem or a need we'll help each other out." said Terry Thomsen, family friend.



Overall there were thirty people involved in combining the field.



Local businesses pitched into the effort as well.



They supplied fuel for the combines and coffee and donuts for the farmers.



The grain was also dumped by a local elevator.