A home in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood is red-tagged, following a Tuesday afternoon fire.

Authorities said the fire started in the bathroom of the home at 2023 S. Nicollet St.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials said no one was home when the fire started.

Officials say the fire started in the upstairs bathroom, extended into the walls, and up into the attic.

The first floor also sustained some water damage.

Authorities are still searching for a cause.