Residents were asked to stay in their homes, after a contractor struck and ruptured a natural gas line in Sioux City, Tuesday night.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials say the contractor struck a gas line at the construction site on Country Club Blvd. and W. Kings Hwy.

Officials closed both streets while Mid-American Energy crews worked to cap the line.

Residents living in nearby homes were asked to remain in their homes until the repair work was complete.