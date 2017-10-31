Costumed kids brave cold temperatures to trick-or-treat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Costumed kids brave cold temperatures to trick-or-treat

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Kids, and their parents, braved the cold weather to trick-or-treat Halloween night.

Children braved below freezing temperatures to go door-to-door in the hopes of filling their bags and buckets full of candy and chocolate.

The less than ideal weather forced some kids to alter their Halloween costumes.

They preferred functionality over style.     

"We made them wear their winter coats over the tops of their costumes even though they didn't want to because they were scared no one would know they were Spider-Man and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle," said Nicki Knowles of Sioux City. "We're only walking to a few houses before we get in the car and go over to their grandma's neighborhood."

Despite the cold temperatures, there were still a lot of little ghosts and goblins out trick-or-treating. 

