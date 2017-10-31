Top Trump campaign aide Clovis spoke to Mueller team, grand jury

Northwest Iowa's Sam Clovis, the former top Trump campaign official, who supervised a man now cooperating with the FBI's Russia investigation, was questioned last week by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team. According to NBC News, Clovis testified before the investigating grand jury.

In July, George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and began cooperating with agents... disclosing his interactions with a professor, and other Russians, whom the FBI suggested may have been working for Russian intelligence agencies.

The court documents, unsealed Monday, describe e-mails between Papadopoulos and an unnamed "campaign supervisor." An attorney confirmed the "supervisor" was Clovis. Clovis responded "great work" after Papadopoulos discussed his interactions with Russians, who wanted to arrange a meeting with Trump and Russian leaders. In a statement, attorney Victoria Toensing said Clovis set up a "national security advisory committee" in the Trump campaign that included Papadopoulos. In August 2016, according to court documents, Papadopoulos told Clovis about his efforts to organize an "off the record" meeting with Russian officials. Clovis responded quote "I would encourage you" and another foreign policy adviser to the campaign to "make the trip, if it is feasible."

In the statement, Toensing said the Trump campaign had a rule prohibiting travel abroad on behalf of the campaign.