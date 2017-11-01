100 days to the Winter Olympics

The chill in the air this morning is a reminder the Winter Olympics are on the way.



The opening ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea is now inside 100 days away.



The celebration has started in PyeongChang.

The venues are ready, the Olympic flame and anticipation and excitement of athletes, burning bright, with the countdown to the Winter games now inside 100-days.

Kelly Clark, US Olympic Team hopeful said, "Being part of Team USA is unlike anything I've ever experienced. Being an Olympian makes you more patriotic than you ever thought you could be. And there's more honor and pride than you ever imagined as well."

The focus for so many who hope to be a part of the American team, the top of the medal stand.

Brianna Decker, US Olympic Team hopeful said, "Our goal is to win the gold medal. I think, we use it a lot, gold or bust."

Shaun White, US Olympic Team hopeful said, "To win would be everything."

Brittany Bowe, US Olympic Team hopeful said, "It's all about getting that ultimate prize and that's being Olympic champion.

The ultimate honor, wearing the red, white, and blue.

Meghan Duggan, US Olympic Team hopeful said, "You know every time I put on my jersey, I look at the crest of it and I think about how honored I am to play for my country.

And in just over three-months, the games will begin.

More evidence it is officially Olympic season, Times Square in New York is being transformed into a show case for the Winter games and Team USA today.

The Winter games showcase will travel the country over the next couple of months, a chance for fans to meet Team USA athletes and be a part of the pre-Olympic hype.



See more coverage here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/328307/pyeongchang-2018

