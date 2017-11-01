Eight dead in terrorist truck attack

Officials say the act was intentional and the driver targeted cyclists and pedestrians.

Investigators say the man who drove a rental truck down a New York City bicycle path, killing eight people and wounding several more, left a note pledging his loyalty to ISIS.

Eight people are dead and 11 others are in the hospital following Tuesday's terrorist truck attack in New York City.

The suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, is also in hospital, recovering from surgery after being shot in the stomach by a police officer before he was arrested.

The 29-year-old Uzbekistan native is accused of mowing down pedestrians and bikers with a rented truck on Manhattan's West Side.

Law enforcement officials say they found a note in the truck claiming Saipov carried out the attack for ISIS. Police also recovered a paintball gun and a pellet gun nearby.

"This was an act of terror. And a particularly cowardly act of terror," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

