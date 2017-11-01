Survey suggests more economic growth ahead for Midwest

A monthly survey of business leaders suggests economic conditions continue to improve for nine Midwest and Plains states

A monthly survey of business leaders suggests economic conditions continue to improve for nine Midwest and Plains states.

A report released Wednesday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 58.8 in October from 58.2 in September. The August figure was 57.5.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says national and regional indices indicate the manufacturing sector is expanding at a very healthy pace.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.