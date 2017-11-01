Sentencing set for driver in fatal Colfax County accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sentencing set for driver in fatal Colfax County accident

Posted:
A January sentencing has been scheduled for a Schuyler, Nebraska man who was involved in a fatal traffic accident A January sentencing has been scheduled for a Schuyler, Nebraska man who was involved in a fatal traffic accident
SCHUYLER, NE (AP) -

A January sentencing has been scheduled for a Schuyler, Nebraska man who was involved in a fatal traffic accident.

The Columbus Telegram reports that 27-year-old Jesus Vasquez De La Cruz pleaded no contest in Colfax County District Court to manslaughter. He was driving a pickup truck in April 2016 when it went out of control on a rural road north-northwest of Schuyler. His passenger, 24-year-old Moises Aguilar-Aguilar, was fatally injured.

The county attorney's office is recommending a four-month jail sentence and $5,000 restitution as part of a plea deal. The judge is not bound by the agreement.

The sentencing is set for Jan. 10.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.