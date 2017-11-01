Sentencing set for driver in fatal Colfax County accident

A January sentencing has been scheduled for a Schuyler, Nebraska man who was involved in a fatal traffic accident

The Columbus Telegram reports that 27-year-old Jesus Vasquez De La Cruz pleaded no contest in Colfax County District Court to manslaughter. He was driving a pickup truck in April 2016 when it went out of control on a rural road north-northwest of Schuyler. His passenger, 24-year-old Moises Aguilar-Aguilar, was fatally injured.

The county attorney's office is recommending a four-month jail sentence and $5,000 restitution as part of a plea deal. The judge is not bound by the agreement.

The sentencing is set for Jan. 10.