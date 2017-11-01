Warming a bit for our Hump Day

Halloween was much below average for this time of the year but conditions will be a bit warmer to start off November. A warm front has been lifting through the region and that will allow for temps to surge back toward 50°, but still staying below average (55°). A weak wave of moisture is moving through the area and we could see a some light snow this morning potentially mixing with a little rain and this afternoon. It'll be breezy out there today too, but with these winds will be out of the south, sustained at 10-20 mph which will help us warm this afternoon.

Clouds look to stay thick tonight with a chance of a shower late as another wave of moisture scoots through. As that moves east, a little more sunshine will be seen for our Thursday, with highs rebounding back toward 50°. An area of low pressure moves by to our north Friday which could spark up a little snow, from Lincoln County eastward toward Emmet County. Temperatures cool behind the front with highs falling back into the 40s for Friday but then quickly climbing as another warm front lifts in Saturday. We surge back into the 50s Saturday and Sunday but then quickly cool heading into next week. Highs look to dip back into the 40s by Monday and Tuesday with another chance of rain/snow possibly developing by Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer