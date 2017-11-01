4 people arrested in Storm Lake drug bust

Several people were arrested yesterday in Storm Lake n connection with alleged use and sale of illegal drugs.

Yesterday morning police executed a search warrant at 1123 North Ontario Street, where they found meth, cocaine, and marijuana.

34-year old Veil Douglass was arrested on six counts, including delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

39-year old Jennifer Lichtenberg was arrested on six counts, including delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

20-year old Jamal Carter was arrested on five charges, including possession of a controlled substance.

A 14-year old male was also arrested on three charges, including possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

