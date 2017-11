Heading into the November 7 General Election, a pair of Sioux City city council candidates are being endorsed by the Iowa Area Labor Federations.

Today the federations, their chapters and delegates from local unions announced they are endorsing Alex Watters and Dan Moore.

Watters, Moore and Pete Groetken are the three incumbents looking to fill three council seats in next week's General Election.

They will face candidates Dennis Quinn, Douglas Wapples and Jake Jungers.