Nebraska Program helps Juveniles on probation through education

The Rural Improvement for Schooling and Employment Program, or RISE, covers all probation districts across the state of Nebraska.

It's aimed to help children in the juvenile justice system that score high-risk in education, to learn skills that keep them out of the system as adults.

"The program helps focuses on their education, having group settings, setting goals where, if we didn't have this program they might be getting in trouble, hanging out with the wrong associates," says District 6 Chief Probation Officer Patty Lyon.

The program focuses on skills that will follow these youth throughout their lives.

It's a course designed to last 10 to 12 weeks, depending on how long it takes the group to move through the curriculum.

"So, the curriculum is 12 chapters and throughout the 12 chapters they go over time management, they go over budgeting. They learn how to write a resume for a job. They learn about goal setting also, after high school opportunities," says Allison McElderry, RISE Programs, and Services Officer

RISE helps students who may learn differently from their peers, so they will have the skills they might not have gained previously in the classroom.

"The opportunities that these kids can have if they complete their education and also, the skills that they get from that. And also, I mean, the things leading up to it. Motivation, organization, setting goals. Those types of things are going to help them on later on in life," says Amanda Byrd, District 6 RISE Specialist.

For RISE Specialists, it's always a special moment when they see the skills students are learning, finally click.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to see those kids have that ah-hah moment and, move on," says Gretchen O'Brien, District 6 RISE specialist.

Helping youth stay out of the criminal justice system through education.