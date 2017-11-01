Sioux City's week of support for local entrepreneurs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City's week of support for local entrepreneurs

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Sioux City will be hosting a week-worth of events relating to innovation and entrepreneurship this month.

The 5th annual Launch Week takes place November 10th - 17th in different locations around the city.

With speakers, startup presentations and plenty of networking, Launch Week aims to inspire, motivate, and promote collaboration among professionals.

"The goal of launch week is to connect entrepreneurs to resources in the region that they can use to help start, or grow their business," said Renae Billings, Economic Development Specialist.

"Biz Brew" is the last event of the week, on Friday, November 17 at the Orpheum Theatre.

The event brings people together who are interested in creating a startup community- plus listening to a national guest speaker.

That speaker, is expected to be announced at the end of the week.

For details and locations on the other events going on during Launch Week, visit: http://www.iawestcoast.com/

