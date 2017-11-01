Sioux City project hopes to raise needed funds by end of the year

A Sioux City Expo Center has a lot of weight on it's shoulders to raise funds.

And time isn't on its side.

Back in August, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved over $13 million for the Sioux City Reinvestment District plan.

Approximately $5.7 million of that, goes towards one of the 4 projects- the Bomgaars Ag Expo and Learning Center.

The city needs to raise another $2 million by the end of this year, in order to have the green light for the project to begin.

President of the Siouxland Expo Center, Dirk Lohry says half of that has been raised, with another million to go.

But If not enough money is raised for the Bomgaars Expo Center, none of the other three projects within the Sioux City Reinvestment District plan will happen.

"If we don't make our obligation to get an additional $2 million in pledges by the end of the year, then that's one of the caveats for the $13.7 million for the entire district. The entire support, the $13.7 million, goes away," said Dirk Lohry, President of the Siouxland Expo Center.

Lohry says the 200,000-square foot multi-use complex is well-rounded, and includes many uses.

"This is truly going to be a multi-use facility, that has equestrian events, and agricultural-related events, during part of the year," adds Lohry. "And another part of the year, we plan to have recreational events. Things like soccer, and volleyball, and basketball. And even indoor practice for baseball and softball."

If the budget is met, construction will begin in spring of 2018, and the entire project will tentatively be completed by the summer of 2019.

A new website was completed today for the Expo Center that includes floor plans, and more information.

That website, http://bomgaarsexpocenter.com