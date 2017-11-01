Two-time NCAA All-American and 13-year NBA veteran, Kirk Hinrich, has joined Sanford POWER Basketball as the lead academy specialist.

Hinrich, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, played collegiately at Kansas University where he led the Jayhawks to consecutive NCAA Final Four appearances in 2002 and 2003. Kansas retired his jersey in 2009, becoming just the twenty-fifth player in Jayhawk history to receive the honor.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Hinrich seventh overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks, scoring more points than anyone else from the state of Iowa.

“Joining the Sanford Pentagon team is a great fit for me,” said Hinrich. “I am able to stay close to the game of basketball and hopefully pass down some of the knowledge I received from my coaches on to the next generation.”

Hinrich will be heavily involved with all facets of the Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, including camps, clinics and summer basketball teams.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Kirk at some of our camps before and couldn’t be more impressed by the way he interacts with the young athletes,” said Jesse Smith, director of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “He is going to be a great addition to our team and help take our basketball program the next level.”

Hinrich joins Sanford POWER Basketball Academy director Allan Bertram on the Pentagon basketball staff.

“Kirk’s collegiate and professional resume speaks for itself,” said Bertram. “He has played the sport at the highest level, and I know that basketball players are going to be eager to learn from him.”

Hinrich began his role at Sanford Health Oct. 2.