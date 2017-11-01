A few showers tonight with slightly warmer temps Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A few showers tonight with slightly warmer temps Thursday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was another day of below average temperatures but at least it was warmer than the past couple of days and we even got to see a few peeks of sun. 

The clouds are going to win out tonight and they'll even give us a chance of a few rain showers, especially in northern Siouxland, a few of which may linger into Thursday morning. 

By Thursday afternoon, we'll clear out a bit and that will help us warm up some with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. 

Clouds move right back in by Friday and this will cool us down to the mid 40s for highs. 

We'll still see a lot of clouds over the weekend but temperatures will be a little warmer in the low to mid 50s with Saturday being slightly warmer than Sunday. 

Then cold temperatures return yet again for the beginning of next week with highs only near 40 on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of a light mix on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.