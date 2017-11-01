A few showers tonight with slightly warmer temps Thursday

It was another day of below average temperatures but at least it was warmer than the past couple of days and we even got to see a few peeks of sun.

The clouds are going to win out tonight and they'll even give us a chance of a few rain showers, especially in northern Siouxland, a few of which may linger into Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, we'll clear out a bit and that will help us warm up some with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds move right back in by Friday and this will cool us down to the mid 40s for highs.

We'll still see a lot of clouds over the weekend but temperatures will be a little warmer in the low to mid 50s with Saturday being slightly warmer than Sunday.

Then cold temperatures return yet again for the beginning of next week with highs only near 40 on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of a light mix on Tuesday.