Morningside tries to clinch another GPAC football title

Morningside will try to clinch at least a share of the GPAC title Saturday.

The Morningside football team has won six GPAC championships in a row. The Mustangs can clinch at least a share of a seventh-straight conference title this weekend.

Morningside takes its potent offense on the road to number-24 Doane. The Mustangs are tops in the country in both scoring offense and total offense. And the biggest strength is the balance. Morningside is averaging 270 rushing yards, and 341 passing yards per game.

There's a reason the Mustangs are always in the polls, they say it's because of their week-to-week preparation.

"We come out here every day in practice and try to work on certain things," said junior wide receiver Connor Niles. "Our coaches throw in different kinds of coverages, different fronts. How our coaches get us ready for the games, our preparation, and practices, we can practice different defenses every single day. It's really helped out a lot."

"We have won the conference six years in a row," said head coach Steve Ryan. "In the past, when we have slipped up, it's usually these last two weeks, it's when we've already won the conference championship. So that's my concern going forward. They just need to focus on winning this ballgame."

Morningside and Doane kick off at 1:00 pm Saturday in Crete, Nebraska.