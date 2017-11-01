Sioux City session to focus on growing opioid epidemic

Siouxland CARES About Substance Abuse is coordinating the "Iowa Caring Communities Tour" on Thursday, November 2, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Kermit Dahlen Training Center, Jackson Recovery Centers, 3500 W. 4th Street, Sioux City, Iowa. The event is open to the public.

The topics of this session will focus on "Opioid Misuse: Rescue, Recovery and Reduction Strategies to Curb Trends in Iowa" by Dale Woolery, Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy, "Community Counter Drug Task Force Operations" by Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Connors, and "Youth High-Risk Behavior Prevention - Trends & Innovations" by Peter Komendowski, President, Partnership for a Drug Free Iowa. This is also a listening post for these state leaders and they would like to hear our local issues and concerns.

Serving as moderator will be Linda Kalin, RN, BS, CSPI, who is the Executive Director of the Iowa Poison Control Center and longtime member of the Siouxland CARES coalition. She has over 25 years of experience in clinical toxicology and poison center activities. Linda began her career as an emergency room nurse and in 1989 became Iowa's first Certified Specialist in Poison Information. She is an adjunct faculty member and preceptor for the University of Iowa and Drake's College of Pharmacy and was awarded Preceptor of the Year from both pharmacy schools. Linda has served on numerous boards and committees and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Association of Poison Control Centers. She is a frequent lecturer and speaker on topics involving drugs of abuse. Linda was been honored as one of 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2012.

Distinguished presenters are:

Dale R. Woolery: "Opioid Misuse: Rescue, Recovery and Reduction Strategies to Curb Trends in Iowa". Dale joined the Iowa Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy in 1994. As the agency's Associate Director, he works with public and private sector leaders at the local, state and federal levels to strengthen drug control efforts. In addition to coordinating drug enforcement and substance abuse prevention and treatment initiatives throughout Iowa, the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy supports programs with federal drug and crime control grants, and works with elected officials on public policy. As a former broadcast manager and journalist in Des Moines, he also served as an adjunct journalism professor at Drake University. A graduate of the University of Missouri with a bachelor of journalism degree, Dale is married, a father of three and a grandfather of four.

Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Connors: "Community Counter Drug Task Force Operations". Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Connors is the Iowa National Guard Counterdrug Coordinator. He has served as a military police officer, a quartermaster officer, a human resources officer, and a logistics battalion commander. Lieutenant Colonel Connors holds a Masters of Education from Graceland University and a Bachelors of Business Administration from Iowa State University and is currently a student at the United States Army War College Distance Education program.

Peter Komendowski, President, Partnership for a Drug Free Iowa: "Youth High-Risk Behavior Prevention - Trends & Innovations". Peter serves as president of The Partnership @DrugFreeIowa.org and Face It Together coalition. He is a former Chair of the Partnership, and succeeded Senator Grassley as Chair of the Face It Together Healthy Communities' Initiative. Peter studies the habits of American youth to develop an understanding of what motivates human behavior, and develops educational programs to help motivate healthier decision-making. Working with Dr. Douglas Gentile of Iowa State University, he is developing Digital Literacy, Wellness and Critical Thinking skills curricula and training programs. He speaks to children and adults, on topics ranging from "A Mindful Approach to the Media - Knowing the Tricks & Traps," and "Why Social Media is not as Social as You Think," to "How Substance Abuse, Media and other Addictive Behaviors Impact Your Bottom Line," and "Rebuilding America from the Inside Out." He has enjoyed a healthy dose of media exposure, has been a TEDx speaker, and hosts the TV Show "Surviving Bad" on Mediacom.