Special election date set to fill Anderson's seat in Iowa Senate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Special election date set to fill Anderson's seat in Iowa Senate

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
UNDATED (KTIV) -

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has set a date for a special election to fill the seat of resigning State Senator Bill Anderson.

Anderson, who's a Republican from Pierson, will take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation. Anderson was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010.

Reynolds issued a proclamation, Wednesday, setting the date for a special election in Iowa State Senate District 3. The special election will be held Tuesday, December 12.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.