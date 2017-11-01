Special election date set to fill Anderson's seat in Iowa Senate

UNDATED (KTIV) -
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has set a date for a special election to fill the seat of resigning State Senator Bill Anderson.
Anderson, who's a Republican from Pierson, will take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation. Anderson was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010.
Reynolds issued a proclamation, Wednesday, setting the date for a special election in Iowa State Senate District 3. The special election will be held Tuesday, December 12.