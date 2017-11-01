SCPD to begin enforcing abandoned vehicles project before winter

To help the city's Streets Division this coming winter, the Sioux City Police Department will be cracking down on abandoned vehicles on city streets.

Beginning this month police will focus on specific vehicles to help crews clean up city streets before they become snow bound.

Those vehicles include any that are disabled or don't run; Vehicles with no license plates or current registration;and any recreational vehicles, boats, trailers and other equipment in violation of Municipal Parking Ordinances.

In most cases, these vehicles will be tagged so owners can removed them before they are impounded. However certain vehicles declared 'nuisance per se' by Municipal Code can be removed without notice to the owner.

