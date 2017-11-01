Hearings set in Cuming County, NE murder case - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hearings set in Cuming County, NE murder case

Posted:
WEST POINT, NE (KTIV) -

A father, and son, charged in the murder of a Bancroft, Nebraska, man will be back in court, Thursday morning.

Both Jody and Derek Olson have hearings in Cuming County Court on 2nd-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of 64-year old Ernest Warnock. Warnock's body was found in his burned-out Bancroft home, in March.

Last month, defense attorneys argued that there was so much evidence against their clients that they needed more time to prepare.  So, a judge pushed their trial back to November 21st.

Also on Thursday Jody Olson's wife, Becky Weitzenkamp, will be in court for a pretrial hearing.

Weitzenkamp has pleaded not guilty to arson and felony accessory charges in the case

Prosecutors say Weitzenkamp, and the Olsons, had gone to Warnock's home to help Weitzenkamp retrieve items from it.

Her trial is also set for November 21st.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.