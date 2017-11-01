Hearings set in Cuming County, NE murder case

A father, and son, charged in the murder of a Bancroft, Nebraska, man will be back in court, Thursday morning.

Both Jody and Derek Olson have hearings in Cuming County Court on 2nd-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of 64-year old Ernest Warnock. Warnock's body was found in his burned-out Bancroft home, in March.

Last month, defense attorneys argued that there was so much evidence against their clients that they needed more time to prepare. So, a judge pushed their trial back to November 21st.

Also on Thursday Jody Olson's wife, Becky Weitzenkamp, will be in court for a pretrial hearing.

Weitzenkamp has pleaded not guilty to arson and felony accessory charges in the case

Prosecutors say Weitzenkamp, and the Olsons, had gone to Warnock's home to help Weitzenkamp retrieve items from it.

Her trial is also set for November 21st.