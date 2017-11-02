Manhunt underway after Walmart shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Manhunt underway after Walmart shooting

Colorado authorities are searching for a man who shot and killed three apparently random victims inside a Thornton Walmart. Colorado authorities are searching for a man who shot and killed three apparently random victims inside a Thornton Walmart.
A gunman is still at large after killing three people at a Walmart in Colorado Wednesday evening.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the lone gunman reportedly walked into the Walmart in Thornton and opened fire randomly on a group of people near the cash registers. 

Three people were shot, two men were killed and one woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police are still looking for the suspect, Steve Ostrem, a 47-year-old white man who wore a black jacket, maroon shirt, and blue jeans armed with a handgun. Ostrem is considered armed and dangerous.

He reportedly fled in a red 2017 four-door Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate #882TQB.

