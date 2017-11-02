Plans underway to erect K-9 memorial in Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Plans underway to erect K-9 memorial in Nebraska

Posted:
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) -

Organizers hope to build a memorial to law enforcement dogs and horses next to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island.

Organizers said at an announcement ceremony Wednesday at Grand Island's Law Enforcement Center that work is expected to begin in 18 to 24 months. Jarret Daugherty is chairman of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Committee, and he says the committee hopes to raise $25,000 to $30,000 for the project.

The addition would sit just northwest of the police memorial, which carries the names of 144 departed officers. A sidewalk would connect the two memorials.

The animal memorial would have a pillar on which images of a dog and horse would be etched. There also would be a concrete patio and two benches.

