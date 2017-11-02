Sam Clovis withdraws his name from consideration as Agriculture Department Undersecretary

The White House confirms Sam Clovis has withdrawn from consideration as Agriculture Department Undersecretary for Research, Education and Economics.

“We respect Mr. Clovis’ decision to withdraw his nomination,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to the pool.

The nomination withdrawal is the latest sign that Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign and Russian collusion is impacting the day-to-day of Trump's administration, despite top White House aides -- including Trump himself -- claiming that the indictments of former top Trump campaign advisers Paul Manafort and Rick Gates had nothing to do with the administration or the campaign.

Questions are swirling over Clovis' relationship with George Papadopoulos -- the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who has admitted to making a false statement to the FBI regarding his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government -- and a trip Papadopoulos took during the election where he met with a Russian figure.

Sam Clovis, Trump's nominee to be USDA's chief scientist, has withdrawn his name for consideration amid Russia probe https://t.co/Sj3WbGrvi0 pic.twitter.com/8dhzFIqBsV — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 2, 2017

CNN has obtained Sam Clovis' withdrawal letter:

Samuel H. Clovis, Jr., MBA, DPA

November 1, 2017

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, DC 20500

Dear President Trump,

The purpose of this letter is to respectfully request that you withdraw my name immediately from consideration for the position of Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics at the United States Department of Agriculture. Please know that I am eternally grateful and humbled by your nomination.

The political climate inside Washington has made it impossible for me to receive balanced and fair consideration for this position. The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sport that only increases in intensity each day. As I am focused on your success and the success of this

Administration, I do not want to be a distraction or negative influence, particularly with so much important work left to do for the American people.

I have served this nation for 50 years with dignity, honor and integrity and will continue to do so. I am grateful to Secretary Perdue and you for having the confidence in me to nominate me. I also wish to thank Senator Pat Roberts for being in my corner along with the other Republican members of the Senate

Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. It saddens me that circumstances will not allow me to fulfill your, or their, expectations in that role.

I worked hard during the campaign and take some pride in the accomplishment of having you elevated to the Presidency. I am particularly proud that you are my President and know that the American people have someone in the White House who truly cares for this country and its citizens. I will remain a devoted and loyal supporter and will continue to serve at the pleasure of you and the Secretary of Agriculture.

Again, thanks for the consideration. God Bless you and the United States of America.

Sme1 H. lo is, Jr., MB '.PA

Senior White House Advisor

United States Department of Agriculture

Clovis is a former professor at Morningside College and former radio talk show host on KSCJ in Sioux City, Iowa.



KTIV will have details on News 4 at Noon.