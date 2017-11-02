Police arrest Sioux City woman and charge her with 19 felony counts of dependent adult abuse

Sioux City Police said in May of 2017, the department began an investigation into the potential financial exploitation of several disabled dependent adults from February 2015-April 2017.

After an investigation, 48-year-old Lisa Sembach-Preston of Sioux City was arrested and charged with 19 felony counts of Dependent Adult Abuse - financial exploitation.

Sembach-Preston was also charged with 13 counts of second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree theft and three counts of fourth-degree theft.



Court paperwork state Sembach-Preston was the assigned care provider for 19 victims, who were disabled adults. It states she was responsible for the victims' bank accounts and financial matters. The documents show Sembach-Preston misappropriated money to buy herself furniture, clothing, restaurant visits, a trip to Las Vegas and to pay her rent.



Bond is set at least $159,000 and Sembach-Preston will be back in court on November 13 at 9 a.m.

The investigation continues.