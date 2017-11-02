Police arrest Sioux City woman and charge her with 19 felony cou - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police arrest Sioux City woman and charge her with 19 felony counts of dependent adult abuse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police said in May of 2017, the department began an investigation into the potential financial exploitation of several disabled dependent adults from February 2015-April 2017.  

After an investigation, 48-year-old Lisa Sembach-Preston of Sioux City was arrested and charged with 19 felony counts of Dependent Adult Abuse - financial exploitation. 

Sembach-Preston was also charged with 13 counts of second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree theft and three counts of fourth-degree theft. 

Court paperwork state Sembach-Preston was the assigned care provider for 19 victims, who were disabled adults. It states she was responsible for the victims' bank accounts and financial matters. The documents show Sembach-Preston misappropriated money to buy herself furniture, clothing, restaurant visits, a trip to Las Vegas and to pay her rent. 

Bond is set at least $159,000 and Sembach-Preston will be back in court on November 13 at 9 a.m. 

The investigation continues.  

