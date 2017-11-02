Farm family sues Dakota Access over farmland damage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Farm family sues Dakota Access over farmland damage

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A farm family is suing the Dakota Access pipeline company alleging it failed to restore farmland it damaged during construction as promised.

Slack Family Properties accuses the pipeline company of breach of contract, taking property without authorization, fraud and deceit in its lawsuit filed in Lincoln County this week.

The  Harrisburg-area family says five parcels of farmland were damaged causing the loss of corn and soybean crops for two growing seasons.

In easement agreements with landowners, Dakota Access promised to restore all farmland to its previous condition and to compensate farmers for any losses because of the pipeline's construction.

During the project's planning stages, some farmers expressed fears about lost productivity.

Dakota Access spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company doesn't comment on pending legal matters.
 

