Warming up a little bit for Thursday

Temperatures continue to stay below average as we step into the latter half of our workweek but do think we'll finally see some sunshine today. That'll make it feel a little more pleasant out there but we're still tracking the potential for a few showers early. A weak wave of moisture is scooting through the region and it'll give us scattered showers through late morning before we start see clouds diminish. Highs climb back into the 50s with upper 40s to our northeast. Clouds quickly build back in tonight out ahead of our next disturbance that is slated to move through Friday night. This'll give us a chance of showers yet again, which may last into the early half our Saturday.

Clouds will be staying thick all the way through the weekend with a few showers possible early Sunday as well as a cold front pushes in. Out ahead of it, temperatures look to rise into the 50s with isolated reading in the 60s west of I-29. We then cool down Monday with highs near 40 expected across Siouxland and lows falling back into the mid 20s. Our active pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday where we're watching the potential for some more wintry precipitation. A mix of rain and snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday. This system bears some watching to see how it evolves through the coming days so stay tuned!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer