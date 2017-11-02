GOP unveil tax reform bill

House Republicans introduced their highly anticipated tax reform plan with claims it will benefit middle-class earners and help job-creating businesses compete globally.

Speaker Paul Ryan claimed the bill would benefit the approximately half of Americans who live paycheck to paycheck, largely by doubling the standard deductions for both individuals and married couples.

And the chief tax writer, Congressman Kevin Brady says cutting the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent will allow businesses to stay in America and keep giving US workers a paycheck.



And a South Dakota Congresswoman praised the bill for eliminating the estate tax, also known as the "death tax," after six years.

She said the tax hurts farm families.

Rep. Kristi Noem, (R) South Dakota said, "Repealing the death tax is incredibly important to me because it's the most unfair tax in our tax code. It's a double tax and if we're really going to get back to a tax code that helps people and doesn't harm them, that's fair and doesn't have special provisions or penalties, by us picking winners and losers, then we have to repeal the death tax."



And signaling the bitter partisan fight come, Ryan said Congressional Republicans will get the bill passed.

Not discussed at the press conference was how the bill would affect revenue collected by the government and federal deficits.

That part of the equation has led to concerns from even fellow Republicans in the Senate.