38 million fire extinguishers recalled

Nearly 38 million fire extinguishers are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers, plastic handle and plastic push-button. They may fail to discharge and the nozzle may detach.

There has been nearly 400 reports of incidents involving the fire extinguishers not working including one death in 2014 where emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguisher to work.

To cover all affected units that may be in homes already, Kidde is recalling all models dating back to the 1970s. A full list of the recalled fire extinguishers can be found on Kidde.com.

Kidde will replace all of the recalled fire extinguishers for free, no proof of purchase is required.

