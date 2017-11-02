First place Iowa State dealing with bigger expectations

You'll have to excuse Iowa State football fans if they seem a little giddy right now. The Cyclones haven't been in a bowl game since 2012 and haven't won a conference title since 1912. But ISU is 6-2 and is tied for first place in the Big 12 at 4-1, heading into Saturday's game at West Virginia (5-3, 3-2).

The Cyclones are ranked 14th in the A-P poll and they're 15th in the playoff rankings. Iowa State got their fourth straight win last week, handing TCU their first loss. Now, the Cyclones are dealing with bigger expectations to keep it going.

"There's a lot of sacrifice in the months where nobody watched us that I think has allowed us to really steer clear of what anybody says outside of our walls and just come every day with a purpose," said head coach Matt Campbell.

"We have a target on our back," said quarterback Kyle Kempt. "We got to be ready for every single game so that's why we can't look ahead at all. This is a very good team and we're going to their place so we gotta be ready."

"When we come in, we're expecting we're going to go win the game. We've expected that since we've been here," said tackle Jake Campos. "For us it's the same mindset going in."

That's a 2:30 kickoff on Saturday. Iowa State is a 2.5 point underdog.