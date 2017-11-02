Construction nearly complete on new performing arts center at South Sioux City Middle School

The South Sioux City Community School District is working to complete a new facility for students.

South Sioux City Middle school will soon see the completion of a new performing arts center, that has been under construction since August.

The old performing arts center was completely gutted to make room for the new facility.

The new performing arts center will seat about 610 people.

It will cost between 750 thousand dollars and 800 thousand dollars when complete.

"We will have a state of the art venue for our performing arts students and teachers to perform in. It will have brand new acoustics, a state of the art sound system, and lighting, and also, the AV system is very high resolution and dynamic system," says South Sioux City Schools Superintendent Todd Strom.

The opening day of the new facility will be a special one for students and a few very important Siouxland community members.