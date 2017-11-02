Morningside College students create fundraiser for First Tee Golf Program

A group of Siouxland college students is helping to impact a local organization.

Eight Morningside College students are teaming up to raise money for the First Tee.

This Saturday morning the Siouxland community is invited to watch the film "THOR: Ragnarok" at AMC Theaters at the Southern Hills Mall.

The movie will cost five dollars per person.

Only cash will be accepted, and a raffle will also take place.

It's a project the students have been working on for the past month.

"They cater to all students of all walks of life and teaching them these special skills. They have a nine-step program, kind of, skill set and they teach all of the through golf. And, there's a lot to learn from golf: honesty, integrity, and things like that," says Paul Tucker, Morningside Student helping to put on the fundraiser.

Doors open for the event at 9 in the morning on Saturday.