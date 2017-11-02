Norfolk, NE woman accused of killing daughter looks to lower charge

A Norfolk, Nebraska woman accused of killing her 4-year old daughter last year, was back in Madison County Court today.

21-year old Carla Montoya appeared with her lawyer as he and the Madison County Attorney argued about how severe the charges should be.

Montoya is currently charged with a 1B felony for child abuse, a charge that carries a maximum life sentence.

Montoya's attorney believes 1B is too severe, as opposed to a 2A felony which carries a maximum 20 year sentence.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter Caylee on a bed three times inside her Norfolk apartment in March of 2016.

The girl later died at an Omaha hospital.

After over two hours of deliberations, the judge adjourned for the day and took the matter under advisement.

No date for her next appearance was set.

