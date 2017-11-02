Opioid epidemic highlighted in Siouxland CARES panel discussion - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Opioid epidemic highlighted in Siouxland CARES panel discussion

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One expert says the opioid epidemic, which is sweeping the nation, will peak in Iowa in 4-to-5 years.

But, that doesn't mean it isn't a problem, right now.

Thursday, the Siouxland CARES held a panel discussion about substance abuse. 

The "Iowa Caring Community Tour" brought in experts from several different centers to help better understand the opioid crisis.

Topics ranged from how the crisis started... to the misuse of opioids. 

The conversations also focused on rescue, recovery and reduction strategies.

The panel really focused on the problem in Iowa. 

They spoke about law enforcement, as well as, paramedics and doctors working together to help battle the opioid crisis. 

