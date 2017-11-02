Clouds expected to continue to hang tough - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clouds expected to continue to hang tough

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Mostly cloudy skies were prevailing for much of the day until we finally saw a little blue sky by late in the afternoon.  

However, clouds are going to continue to win out over the next several days.

In fact, we'll go back to mostly cloudy skies tonight and keep most of the clouds around for Friday and through the weekend.  

Highs on Friday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with Saturday being the warmest of the 3-day stretch as we may push into the low to mid 50s.  

We'll have a couple of light rain chances heading into the weekend, mainly taking place on Friday night and Saturday night.  

A bigger cooldown comes our way at the beginning of next week when Monday and Tuesday's highs will only be near 40 degrees.  

We could see a little light snow develop by Tuesday night and still see a mix into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s by then.

