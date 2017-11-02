Michigan sees some snow

Winter weather is making its debut across the northern part of Michigan.

Snowflakes hit Otsego County this (Tuesday) morning, affecting morning commuters on their way to school and work.

Some motorists had a difficult time getting around, including one who lost control and crashed into a undercover police car.

No one was injured, however both vehicles were severely damaged.

The winter weather is expected to continue throughout the night.

State troopers are asking all travelers take their time and slow down.